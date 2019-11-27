Wind advisory issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 6 p.m.

Waukesha PD identifies suspect in fatal house fire as 20-year-old Amani Smith

November 27, 2019

Amani Smith

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department has identified in a news release the suspect in a fatal house fire from September.

Amani Smith, 20, was taken into custody in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 25 with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Smith will be transported to the Waukesha County Jail on Wednesday. He is expected to go through lock-ups in the afternoon.

63-year-old Dennis Huelse died in the fire at the residence on University Drive in Waukesha in September. Investigators immediately ruled the death suspicious. Investigators also noted at the time that Huelse’s 1969 Pontiac Firebird was reported missing — and later located abandoned in an alley in Milwaukee. The vehicle was not damaged.

Fatal house fire in Waukesha

1969 Pontiac Firebird missing from Waukesha residence, scene of fatal fire

A news release says the family of Huelse would like to extend their gratitude to the community and law enforcement for their assistance with this case.  This is an extremely difficult time for the Huelse family and they ask that you respect their privacy while they are grieving the loss of their beloved family member.

