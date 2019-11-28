Drumstick Dash: Thousands burned calories before turkey, raising money for Feeding America

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people were up early on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 to preemptively burn off a few calories during the annual Drumstick Dash 5K and Half A Drumstick 2.5K.

It took place at Miller Park, with proceeds benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, with participants asked to “Move Their Feet So Others Can Eat.”

Each dollar donated translated into three meals for people facing hunger in southeast Wisconsin.

Adult participants received a pocketed hoodie, and there were opportunities for photos with Bernie Brewer and Dash the Turkey. Guests were also able to enjoy freshly baked cookies from Pick ‘n Save, free chocolate milk courtesy of Kemps, and the opportunity to win prizes.

In 2018, Feeding America was able to raise enough money to provide more than 50,000 meals — a record.