Houston hospital dresses newborns as Thanksgiving dishes

HOUSTON -- This Thanksgiving, a Houston hospital dressed up newborns -- taking the saying "You're so cute, I could just eat you up!" to a new level.

The Woman's Hospital of Texas sent out these pictures of babies dressed as a tiny turkey, sweet potato casserole, a slice of pumpkin pie and other things you might find on your table around this time of year.

The hospital's CEO says: "Our devoted nurses and care team are always looking for new, precious ways to go above and beyond for patients and make holidays extra special for them.