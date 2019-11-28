‘I hope they were feeding the poor:’ Thanksgiving pumpkin pies stolen from woman’s trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHESDA, Md. -- The Grinch is supposed to steal Christmas -- not Thanksgiving, but a Maryland woman got an early visit.

Sassy Jacobs could hardly believe it.

"I just hope it’s Robin Hood and they were feeding the poor," said Jacobs.

Seven pumpkin pies were stolen from the trunk of her vehicle sometime between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, when video was recorded, and early Wednesday morning, when the same camera captured her open trunk.

"My best friend’s like, 'It was probably your ex-boyfriend from high school,'" said Jacobs, with a laugh. "Don’t put that on!"

She said there were other items in her vehicle -- even some cash -- but only the pies were taken.

"There probably was somebody going through the neighborhood and looking in people's cars last night, unfortunately," said Jacobs.

Jacobs is a real estate agent and planned on delivering the pies to her clients, along with handwritten notes.

"Thank you for your business and your support. Happy Thanksgiving," said Jacobs as she read one of the notes.

Her clients would have to do without, as Jacobs wondered whether it was kids who took the pies, or someone in a vehicle that wasn't picked up by the cameras.

"Or a person with a wheelbarrow running down the road, I don’t know, with pies," said Jacobs with a laugh.

The vehicle was parked on the street when this theft happened because Jacobs hosted a holiday coat drive in her driveway.