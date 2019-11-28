× Milwaukee Admirals win 11th straight game

MILWAUKEE — Yakov Trenin scored a pair of goals and added an assist to lead the Admirals to a team record-setting 11th consecutive win with a 6-3 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The Ads will look to get an even dozen in a row in the win column when they head to San Antonio to take on the Rampage on Saturday night. Milwaukee has not lost since falling 1-0 to Iowa back on November 1. Since then they won each contest, outscoring their opponents 54-27.

Rem Pitlick picked up his seventh goal in as many games with a power-play tally to put Milwaukee up 1-0 at 11:44 of the first period. Alex Carrier fired a shot from the blue line that Pitlick deflected past Manitoba goalie Mikhail Berdin.

Milwaukee pushed their lead to two on Trenin’s first of the night just 52 seconds after Pitlick’s tally. Colin Blackwell carried the puck into the Moose zone and dropped it for Trenin, who split a pair of defenders and then snapped a wrister into the Manitoba net.

The Admirals used a fortuitus bounce early in the second period to go up 3-0. With Berdin out of the Manitoba Moose net on a delayed penalty, Moose forward Andrei Chivisov tried to send the puck from the right circle over to the left point, but the pass was askew and it bounced off the boards at center ice and all the way down into the Manitoba net for an Ads goal.

Alex Carrier was credited with the goal as he was the last Admirals player to touch the puck.

Trenin got his second goal of the night at 8:26 of the third period as he took a feed from Eeli Tolvanen and buried it top shelf for his 10th goal of the season and a 4-0 Admirals lead.

Manitoba didn’t quit, though, as Seth Griffith and Chibisov scored to pull the Moose within two at 4-2.

However, a Tolvanen scored the team’s second power-play goal of the game with 4:19 to play in the game to put things out of reach. During their current winning streak the Admirals have converted on 19 of 43 power-play opportunities, a 44.2% success rate.

Tanner Jeannot finished the scoring with a more traditional empty netter with 67 seconds left in the game.

Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots to pick up his eighth win of the season.

The Admirals head back out on the road as they travel to San Antonio on Saturday. Milwaukee returns home on Friday, December 6th to take on the Iowa Wild at 7 pm at Panther Arena.