Sheriff seeks Huber inmate who failed to return to jail; last seen in Jefferson

November 28, 2019
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 asked for help locating an inmate who failed to return to jail.

Sheriff’s officials said Robert Brandon, 48, a Huber inmate, was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Jefferson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-8620.

