× 84-year-old woman dead following Beaver Dam house fire on Thanksgiving

BEAVER DAM — An 85-year-old woman is dead following a house fire in Beaver Dam late Thursday, Nov. 28.

Officials say around 10:25 p.m., Beaver Dam fire crews were dispatched for a report of a house fire with victims trapped in the basement near Beaver Bay Dr. and Watercress Ln. When deputies arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire on the first floor. Crews worked to extinguish the fire.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. A 92-year-old man was able to exit the home on his own, and a Dodge County deputy was able to rescue an 85-year-old woman. Beaver Dam paramedics treated and transported the man and woman to a clinic, but the woman later died from her injuries.

The man is being treated for his injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.