Video: Cellphone users capture 2 separate incidents at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA -- FOX6 News has obtained two separate videos of incidents that occurred at Mayfair Mall on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 28.

One video shows several people engaged in a physical altercation.

Another video, recorded around 9 p.m., shows an officer chasing a man down an escalator, subsequently tasing him.

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman with Mayfair Mall, issued the following statement to FOX6 News:

“There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa Police Department. We’d also like to clarify that Mayfair’s security vendor do not carry tasers.”

FOX6 News is working to learn more information about these incidents. Right now, it is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.