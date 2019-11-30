× Mayfair Mall experiences partial power outage, will remain open

WAUWATOSA — Mayfair Mall experienced a partial power outage Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

The mall will not be closing, and it is unknown how the power outage has affected each store. However, Macy’s is up and running, Nordstrom is partially running (on generators) and the AMC movie theater is out of power.

Officials believe that We Energies can restore power “soon”. The spokesperson said that the fire department helped one person out of an elevator, but nobody else was trapped due to the outage.