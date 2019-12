× 21-year-old man dead after shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 42nd and Monrovia early Sunday, Dec. 1.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Officers found a 21-year-old Milwaukee man unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life-saving mentions were attempted but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation.