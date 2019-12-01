‘Christmas at the Zoo:’ Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary a winter wonderland for drive-thru experience

WEST BEND — The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was transformed into a winter wonderland for the “Christmas at the Zoo” event that began on Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 31.

For $8 per person, and from the warmth of your own vehicle, you can relax, drive slow, and enjoy the wildlife, and the unique holiday displays and decorations.

During your one-hour trip, you’ll see deer, wolves, bears, cougar, elk, bison, and more.

You’ll also find stockings with goodies from Santa along the way.

PHOTO GALLERY

When your ride is over, you can enjoy a walk through the petting zoo, or head into the Grizzly Grill for hot cocoa and cookies.

