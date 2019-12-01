‘Every bit counts:’ Milwaukee tow company donates care packages for homeless for every junk car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the holiday season, a Milwaukee couple is collecting your junk cars, and putting something good into the hands of those who are less fortunate.

Linzi Gatzow and her husband, Dawayne, own Down & Out Towing & Recovery. During the month of December, for every junk car they receive, they're giving a care package to a homeless man or woman.

"Every bit counts, you know?" said Dawayne Gatzow.

After picking up a car on Sunday, Dec. 1, Dawayne Gatzow made his first delivery near 6th Street and Clybourn Street.

"Just to show them that there's some hope," he said. "There's somebody out there thinking about them."

Back at home, Linzi Gatzow and her sister-in-law put care into more packages -- working to make a difference not only in the lives of those who receive them but also, in the couple's 6-year-old daughter, Isabella.

"I definitely wanted her to know that not everybody is as blessed as we can be," said Linzi Gatzow. "On the front of every little note, we put, or she put, I should say, 'You are loved.'"

If you'd like to help with this effort, you're invited to call Down & Out Towing at 262-757-5268 or visit their website HERE.