Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium; Pack lead 17-10

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Green Bay Packers are facing off against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 1 at noon — and it’s a game you can only watch on Fox6!

According to FOX Sports:

The Packers are currently 8-3, and the giants are 2-9. Since meeting in the NFC wild-card game in January 2017, the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have followed the same path for a couple of seasons. Pat Shurmur is now in his second season running the Giants and Matt LaFleur is in his first with the Pack. Their roads also have gone in much different directions. LaFleur and the Packers (8-3) are tied for first place in the NFC North with Minnesota heading into a game Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the Giants (2-9), who have won seven times in 27 games under Shurmur.

#17 Davante Adams scored the first touchdown of the game for the Pack. Mason Crosby’s extra point was good, and the Packers took the lead 7-0.

#87 Sterling Shepard put the Giants on the board with a touchdown. The Giants’ extra point was good, and the game was tied 7-7.

Not long after Shepard’s touchdown, the Packers scored another touchdown. #12 Aaron Rodgers passed to #13 Allen Lazard. Crosby’s point was good again, and the Packers took the lead 14-7.

#2 Mason Crosby scored a field goal for the Packers, increasing their lead to 17-7.

#2 Aldrick Rosas scored a 27-yard field goal for the Giants, bringing the score to 17-10, Packers.