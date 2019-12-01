‘I am very sorry:’ Bucks’ Pat Connaughton issues apology over video for Cameo.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton issued an apology on Twitter after recording a video for Cameo.com, a website where fans can book personalized video shout outs from their favorite talent.

In the video, Connaughton makes negative remarks about police, including, "We only support you when you're at the Fiserv."

Connaughton's apology read as follows:

"I am very sorry for the Cameo video I taped the other day. I have always supported the police 100 percent, I have several relatives who are police officers, and am grateful to all of the officers who protect us everyday. Based off how the app works, the script I read was provided to me by a Cameo customer and I recorded the message without doing my due diligence to find out what it meant. While someone with obvious bad intentions was behind this request, I should have first researched what I was being asked to read. I deeply apologize."

Please see my message below in regards to the Cameo video pic.twitter.com/k9xmSbDtYr — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 1, 2019

You may recall, former Packers QB Brett Favre faced backlash for anti-Semitic remarks on the site in 2018.