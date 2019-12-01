‘She fought ’til the end:’ Mason Crosby completed 5 kicks in Packers’ win days after sister-in-law’s passing

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby completed all five kicks he attempted during Sunday’s win over the New York Giants — despite playing with a heavy heart.

According to Packers.com, Crosby and his wife, Molly, flew to Texas on Friday, Nov. 29 after Crosby’s sister-in-law, Brittany, lost her three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

The Crosbys joined Mason’s brother, Rees, and the rest of the family in the Lone Star State before Mason rejoined the team in New York on Saturday.

He made his 204th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday against the Giants, according to Packers.com.

With family top of mind, Crosby made all five kicks he attempted, including the 47-yard field goal in the second quarter that helped the Packers claim their 31-13 victory on the road.

He had this to say after the game, according to Packers.com:

“We’ve had a tough couple days as a family. I’ve just been praying and everyone just keep Brittany, my sister-in-law’s family, in your prayers, and my brother and our family. It’s not anything you ever want to go through. She fought ’til the end.”

