City of Milwaukee to announce opening of warming rooms, centers as December chill sets in

Posted 5:15 am, December 2, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee officials are expected to announce on Monday morning, Dec. 2 the opening of warming rooms and centers.

Mayor Tom Barrett will be announcing the opening of overnight and day warming rooms.

Last month, warming centers had to open one night when temperatures dipped below 20 degrees. 40 people stayed at Repairers of the Breach that night. Workers said opening so early in the season took a toll on their limited resources. They expect a lot more than 40 people on nights deeper into the winter.

The mayor's announcement is expected to 10 a.m. Monday. FOX6 News plans to stream it.

