Get paid $12/hour to help shovel snow out of Lambeau Field on Wednesday

GREEN BAY — Lambeau Field is in need of snow removal — and the Packers want your brute strength to help get the job done.

The team’s asking anyone who wants to pitch in to stop by the stadium on Wednesday morning, Dec. 4. The Packers are looking for as many as 600 brave people to assist with the snow-clearing process.

Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, and continuing through the day as needed.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.