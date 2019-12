× Officials: Gunshots fired inside Waukesha South HS, school is on lockdown

WAUKESHA — There have been gunshots fired inside Waukesha South High School, according to the Waukesha School District.

Waukesha South is on lockdown as is Whittier Elementary School which is nearby.

FOX6 News has two crews headed to the scene — and we will update this post when more information is available.