Increased police presence at Grafton High School Tuesday due to ‘concerning social media post’

GRAFTON — Grafton police said there would be an increased police presence on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Grafton High School following “a concerning social media post from Saturday night,” Nov. 30.

In a letter to students and parents, the principal said the post contained information that could be considered threatening, and an investigation was launched in conjunction with police.

The principal said that investigation revealed a student made a comment on social media discouraging students from coming to school on Tuesday.

Police and school officials spoke with that student about the comment, who indicated “it was made in a joking manner,” but the principal said comments of this nature are inappropriate and are always taken seriously.

Officials said classes would be in session Tuesday, with an increased police presence — noting that student safety is a top priority, and this incident “serves as a reminder to students to not make comments that can be perceived as threatening in nature.”