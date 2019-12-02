× Join FOX6 for special Coats for Kids collection event on Monday, Dec. 9

WAUKESHA — Join FOX6 Weather Experts Tom Wachs and Stephanie Barichello at Steinhafels in Waukesha (I-94 and Highway F) for a special Coats for Kids collection event on Monday, Dec. 9. Tom will broadcast live during FOX6 News at 4, 5 and 6. Plus Tom, Stephanie, Steinhafels and Salvation Army volunteers will help collect coats from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The first 200 people to come through our drive-thru donation line and donate at least four (4) coats will get a pair (2) of ticket vouchers to see Disney on Ice: Dream Big, coming to Fiserv Forum this February (while supplies last).

There’s no need to get out of your car — just drive up. Our volunteers will unload your donation from the backseat or trunk of your car, then hand you your vouchers and you’ll be on your way! It’s quick, easy, and you’ll be making a real difference for kids right here in southeast Wisconsin.

We’ve already seen plenty of snow and cold this season, and there’s lots of winter left to go. So as we head into this season of giving, please take a look through your closets and donate any slightly used winter coats. All sizes are needed, for little kids and big kids alike. Thanks for helping us keep kids warm one coat at a time!

To make an online monetary donation to FOX6 Coats for Kids, CLICK HERE. You can also text FOXKIDS to 44321.

IMPORTANT: Online and text donations are not eligible for the Steinhafels collection event Disney on Ice incentive item.