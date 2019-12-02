× Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded by 16-year-old boy near 68th and Lancaster

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the back early Monday, Dec. 2 by a 16-year-old boy.

The shooting happened near 68th and Lancaster in Milwaukee shortly before 3 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries — and is listed in stable condition.

Police say they are searching for the 16-year-old known suspect — and working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone having information in regards to this shooting is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.