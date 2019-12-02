× ‘Our deputies will continue their duties:’ Kenosha County sheriff issues warning ahead of Illinois pot legalization

KENOSHA — Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois Jan. 1, 2020, and with that in mind, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning Monday, Dec. 2 — reminding drivers that marijuana remains illegal in Wisconsin.

In a news release, sheriff’s officials said the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department recognizes that Wisconsinites can travel to Illinois and consume recreational marijuana in Illinois, however, Wisconsin laws and Kenosha’s local ordinances have not changed.

“Our deputies will continue their duties educating people about the laws of controlled substances and the dangers of driving under the influence. It is going to be business as usual for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. We will still enforce Wisconsin law even though the substance was legally purchased in Illinois,” sheriff’s officials said in the release.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials encouraged the public to report any illegal drug activity to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.