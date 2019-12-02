× ‘Pulled out my firearm:’ Auto shop employee stopped would-be car thief ‘dead in his tracks’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An auto shop employee jumped into action — thwarting a would-be car thief.

“They came coming around, screaming around that corner, and crashed right here,” said Carlos Sandi. “Pulled out my firearm and told him, ‘You need to stop. Get on the ground,’ and not move. Got him on the ground. Then zip-tied his hands behind his back.”

Sandi works at SoFlo Jeeps on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Early Saturday morning, Nov. 30, he was helping customers.

“We started hearing sirens and then some squealing tires,” said Sandi.

The police chase and crash were caught on camera. Sandi wasted no time pulling out his gun and running to one of the criminals who was running from police.

“He stopped dead in his tracks,” said Sandi.

Cameras were rolling as he took out his gun, pointed it at one of the crooks, ordering him to get on the ground until police caught up and handcuffed the guy.

“It was loud, very loud,” said Sandi. “A lot of squealing tires.”

The others in the vehicle ran away, but Sandi said police got them, too.

“One guy took off down the street, and then one guy came running right towards the parking lot,” said Sandi.

Sandi has a concealed weapons permit and a lifetime of training with firearms.

“I’m a veteran,” said Sandi. “I’ve been carrying firearms for a long time, and it’s a natural thing for me.”

He said he knew exactly what he had to do — protect the patrons, never once fearing for his own life.

“Honestly, the thought didn’t cross my mind,” said Sandi. “We had small children on the lot. We had customers on the lot, so for me, it wasn’t a question. I just acted.”