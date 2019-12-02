× Recognize him? Police seek man armed with knife who robbed business near National and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, Dec. 2 asked for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a business near National Avenue and Layton Boulevard on Monday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Police said the man entered the business and pulled a knife on the cashier — demanding merchandise, which he left with.

He was described as black, between the ages of 50 and 53, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 170 pounds, with facial hair. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, a green hooded sweatshirt, a red jacket with blue/white sleeves, black pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.