Sheriff: Man out on bond on charges tied to 6th OWI offense arrested for OWI

RACINE COUNTY — A man whose license was revoked due to OWI convictions was arrested Monday afternoon, Dec. 2 for his sixth OWI offense.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Browns Lake Drive in the Village of Rochester in Racine County.

Sheriff’s officials said a concerned citizen reported a reckless driver, and deputies located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified by sheriff’s officials as George Posanski, 56, of Rochester.

He was arrested for OWI, sixth offense, and sheriff’s officials said he was out on bond for an arrest for OWI, sixth offense in 2018.

He was taken to jail, where he was being held on charges of OWI, sixth offense, operating while revoked, felony bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.