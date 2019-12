× Police: Student arrested after report of firearm prompted lockdown at Waukesha North HS

WAUKESHA — A lockdown at Waukesha North High School was lifted Monday afternoon, Dec. 2 — and a student was arrested.

Police said there was a report of a student possessing a firearm at North High School. The school was searched during the lockdown. A student was located in a residence in the City of Waukesha — and was taken into custody.

