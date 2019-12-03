× 36-year-old shot on Milwaukee’s north side, police searching for suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say the incident happened near 63rd and Kaul on the city’s north side. A 36-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation, and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

If you have information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department (414-935-7360) or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers (414-224-TIPS).