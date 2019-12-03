× MFD lieutenant resigns amid accusations he sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Robert Olson has resigned his position as a Fire Lieutenant on the Milwaukee Fire Department effective Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3.

Olson faces one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

In court on Monday, Olson waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial. He pleaded not guilty, and a bail/bond hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19. Online court records showed $7,500 cash bond was posted on Nov. 29.