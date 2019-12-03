Police: 2 men hurt in shooting near 26th and Auer

Milwaukee Police

MILWAUKEE — Two men were hurt in a shooting near 26th Street and Auer Avenue late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the victims, Milwaukee men ages 39 and 33, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation was underway to determine what led up to this, with police noting one of the victims was not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

