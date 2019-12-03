× Police: Investigation of possible threat to Oshkosh North HS on social media

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a comment that was made on social media implying a possible threat towards Oshkosh North High School.

A comment was written on the Oshkosh Police Department’s Facebook page under the post about the officer-involved shooting that occurred at Oshkosh West on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3.

Officials say detectives are aware of this statement and have investigated this. Based on their investigation, officials say they do not feel students are in danger — and that this comment was not meant to be a threat against Oshkosh North High school.

All Oshkosh Area Schools will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 4 due to the incident that occurred at Oshkosh West High School.