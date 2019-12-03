× Police: Threat made by Carmen Schools student determined to be non-credible

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3 a threat made by a student at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology Northwest near 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive was determined to be non-credible.

The spokeswoman said the student was immediately removed from the building, and police were contacted.

Police determined there was no safety concern for the school community.

The spokeswoman said: “Carmen takes all threats to our students and staff very seriously and are thankful for the support from law enforcement.”