Police: Threat made by Carmen Schools student determined to be non-credible

Posted 2:38 pm, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, December 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3 a threat made by a student at Carmen Schools of Science and Technology Northwest near 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive was determined to be non-credible.

The spokeswoman said the student was immediately removed from the building, and police were contacted.

Police determined there was no safety concern for the school community.

The spokeswoman said: “Carmen takes all threats to our students and staff very seriously and are thankful for the support from law enforcement.”

