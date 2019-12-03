Police to offer update in wake of shooting incident at Waukesha South HS

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police plan to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 regarding the shooting incident that happened at Waukesha South High School on Monday. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference.

Meanwhile, classes resumed at Waukesha South on Tuesday morning. Counselors were being made available to any students and staff in need.

What happened

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, a student at the school reported that another student brought a handgun to school — and was in possession of it. A student resource officer (SRO) immediately responded to the classroom where the armed student was located.

Police said the SRO made efforts to secure the classroom by getting the other students to safety. Other Waukesha officers also responded to the school.

Officers spoke with the student to de-escalate the situation, but Chief Jack said the student would not remove his hands from his pockets — and ignored officers’ commands. At one point, the student removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. An officer was forced to discharge his firearm — striking the student. Life-saving efforts were immediately put into action — and the remaining students were evacuated from the school. Chief Jack said a firearm was recovered.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital — and listed in stable condition.

The officer who fired his service weapon is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha Police Department. Neither he nor any other officers or students were injured in this incident.

