‘We are thrilled:’ US Navy Blue Angels to headline 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the headlining act in the 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show. The last time the Blue Angels were in town was summer 2017.

The 2020 edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show is set for Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.

“This year, we are thrilled to welcome back to Milwaukee the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron. This elite crew last joined us in 2017 — and we’re so happy to have them join us again in 2020,” said Paul Rogers, Milwaukee Air & Water Show, President.

In 2019, it was the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which wowed crowds along Milwaukee’s lakefront for this year’s edition of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

“We’re looking forward to the Air Show this July. Community outreach is key to connecting Americans with our military today — and that’s why we’re here getting ready for this air show. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is one of 29 sites we’re going to visit next year — and we’re very excited to come out here and put on a show,” said Lt. Commander Adam Kerrick.