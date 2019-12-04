600-plus guests assemble for Salvation Army’s annual Older Adult Christmas Luncheon

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army hosted its annual Older Adult Christmas Luncheon on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

More than 600 people from across southeastern Wisconsin came to the Italian Community Center — an opportunity to get excited about the holidays and make sure everyone has somebody to share the holidays with. Guests sat with friends, enjoyed a meal, received a special gift and heard a special Christmas message.

“Need really knows no season,” said Steven Woodard, major, coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. “It’s not just the kids. It’s not just other people who are out on the streets. It could be a senior that’s living in their own home all by themselves.”

Those who attended were encouraged to donate two non-perishable food items for area food pantries.