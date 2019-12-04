× Delavan PD: Owner of dogs found malnourished in parking lot cited, may face criminal charges

DELAVAN — Delavan police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4 that a Facebook tip allowed them to locate the owner of two dogs who were found in a Walmart parking lot. The animals were extremely malnourished.

The dogs were later identified as Dexter and Blackberry. In addition to being malnourished, they were shaking due to the cold. The dogs were taken to the Delavan Police Department where they were warmed up and fed. The animals were later turned over to the Lakeland Animal Shelter — where they are being cared for now.

Officials said the owner of the dogs, an Elkhorn man, was cited for disorderly conduct and dog running at large. More importantly, state charges of mistreatment of animals and intentionally abandoning animals have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Delavan police urged anyone who is having trouble caring for pets — to keep the Lakeland Animal Shelter in mind. They are a non-kill animal shelter. Animals will be cared for there — and eventually adopted out. Lakeland Animal Shelter is always looking for monetary, food and bleach donations.