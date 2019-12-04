× In reversal, Gov. Tony Evers releases day’s worth of emails

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has released a day’s worth of his emails, after initially saying state law prohibited him from doing that.

Evers fulfilled an open records request made by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for all emails he sent and received on Nov. 12. The three emails he provided were copies of two press releases and his daily schedule.

Evers released them after denying a similar request from a FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire in October. Evers said he rejected it because St. Hilaire’s request was not limited to a specific subject.

Open records advocates had criticized him for that position.