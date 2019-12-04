× Maroon 5 to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 30

MILWAUKEE — Maroon 5 will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 30, 2020. Meghan Trainor will open for all show dates.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale starting on Monday, Dec. 9 and will be available to the public on Friday, Dec. 13. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more.

Click HERE for LaneOne details. For more information, click HERE.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.through Citi’s Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.