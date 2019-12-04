LIVE: The House Judiciary Committee holds its first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Trump

Much anticipated Star Wars-based ride debuts at Disney World

Posted 10:57 am, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, December 4, 2019

ORLANDO — The highly anticipated “Rise of the Resistance” ride is debuting this week at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. It comes three months after a land based on a galaxy far, far away opened there.

The ride opening Thursday follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu.

The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by stormtroopers.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. They include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac.

