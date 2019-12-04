Seeking a sleep intern: Company will pay you $1,300 to snooze in the comfort of your own home

Posted 9:24 pm, December 4, 2019, by
Sleep

MILWAUKEE — Are you tired of your job, or just plain tired?

You may be the perfect candidate for Wakefit’s sleep intern position.

Wakefit, a sleep solutions company, is hiring a seep intern to help conduct research on the best sleep aid products.

They’re looking for a snooze enthusiast who can thrive in a slow-paced environment with the ability to fall asleep quickly basically anywhere.

The position pays more than $1,300 to sleep for nine hours a night for 100 nights.

The best part is, you won’t have to leave your home. Wakefit will provide you with a mattress and fitness tracker.

You can apply online HERE. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.