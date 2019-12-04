× Seeking a sleep intern: Company will pay you $1,300 to snooze in the comfort of your own home

MILWAUKEE — Are you tired of your job, or just plain tired?

You may be the perfect candidate for Wakefit’s sleep intern position.

Wakefit, a sleep solutions company, is hiring a seep intern to help conduct research on the best sleep aid products.

They’re looking for a snooze enthusiast who can thrive in a slow-paced environment with the ability to fall asleep quickly basically anywhere.

The position pays more than $1,300 to sleep for nine hours a night for 100 nights.

The best part is, you won’t have to leave your home. Wakefit will provide you with a mattress and fitness tracker.

You can apply online HERE.