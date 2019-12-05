16-year-old student arrested in connection with shooting, stabbing at Oshkosh West HS

OSHKOSH — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Dec. 5 confirmed a 16-year-old boy from the City of Oshkosh is in jail for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shooting and stabbing that occurred at Oshkosh West High School on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Oshkosh police say Officer Michael Wissink fired his service weapon while being attacked by a 16-year-old student with an edged weapon. Wissink has been an Oshkosh officer for 21 years — and a school resource officer since 2017.

Investigators say the officer shot the student once. Both were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The high school went on lockdown — and later evacuated. That sent a wave of panic in the community — especially since this incident came a day after another shooting inside Waukesha South High School on Monday.

District officials say they will do all they can so students feel welcomed and supported when they return to class.

Teachers and staff are expected to return to Oshkosh West on Thursday. Students will return to the classroom on Friday.