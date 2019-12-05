MILWAUKEE -- From Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, you can see "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "White Christmas," and "Elf." Then Dec. 13 through Dec. 19 you can see "It's a Wonderful Life," "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation," and "The Polar Express." Juan Valenzuela with Marcus Theaters joins Real Milwaukee with more on that.
$6 movies! The holiday classics you can enjoy in the comfort of a modern theater
