× Johnson Creek Elementary School closed Friday after outbreak of gastrointestinal virus

JOHNSON CREEK — There will be no school for students at Johnson Creek Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 6. The reason? The Jefferson County Health Department was notified that approximately 30 percent of the student population attending the school, along with several staff, have started becoming ill with gastrointestinal symptoms, mainly vomiting.

At this time the Health Department, along with epidemiologists from the State Division of Public Health, are working with the school district to complete an investigation. The school will get a thorough cleaning on Friday.

It was initially reported that the symptoms were caused by influenza which is often confused with the “stomach flu.” Although the exact cause of the illness isn’t known, officials say it resembles a gastrointestinal virus, not the influenza virus.

The Jefferson County Health Department can be reached at 920-674-7275 for questions.