MATC baking and pastry arts students’ gingerbread houses on display at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — Fifteen gingerbread houses created by students from the baking and pastry arts associate degree program and the baking production diploma program at Milwaukee Area Technical College will be on display from Saturday, Dec. 7, through Monday, Dec. 16, at the Milwaukee Public Market.

The public is encouraged to view and bid on the houses. Proceeds from silent auctions for each house will be used to offer scholarships to students in baking programs through the MATC Foundation, Inc.

Industry professionals will judge the houses for design and quality.

According to a news release, visitors are also invited to vote for the “People’s Choice” scholarship winner. Scholarship awards will be presented to the winners of the competition at a ceremony that begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec.16.

Results of the silent auctions also will be announced at the ceremony, and auction winners may take the houses with them that evening.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association provides $1,500 in prizes as well as medals for the winners. The market is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call Cheryl Miranda at 414-297-6972.