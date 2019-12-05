× Police: 1 shot, wounded near 15th Avenue and 61st Street in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Dec. 4 near 15th Avenue and 61st Street. Police were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot injury.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was confronted by a group of males and shots were fired.

Police say there is no evidence to link this shooting with the other incidents that have taken place in Kenosha in the last 24 hours.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The department is asking that anyone with information or video footage to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-73350.