Santa ‘Paws’: The gift dog lovers in West Allis are getting just in time for the holidays

WEST ALLIS -- This weekend there will be some cute pics snapped -- all for a good cause. Photojournalist Susanne Barthel shows you what's bringing Santa "Paws" to town.

Westallion Brewing Company on Dec. 8 we are holding an event called 'Pup Pics with SantaPaws.' It combines the best of everything...Christmas and dogs and beer. The dog park is close to opening in the next few weeks. This has been a community effort to try and bring one to the city.

For this event, they're taking pictures of dogs with Santa Claus. It's a $10 admission and everybody gets a picture with Santa.