US considers sending several thousand more troops to Mideast

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is considering sending several thousand additional troops to the Middle East to help deter Iranian aggression, amid reports of escalating violence in Iran and continued meddling by Tehran in Iraq, Syria and other parts of the region.

A Pentagon official tells senators that Defense Secretary Mark Esper intends to make changes to the number of troops deployed in the region.

Other officials say options under consideration could send between 5,000 and 7,000 troops to the Middle East, but they stress that no final decisions have been made.