× Human remains found in Adams County ID’d as woman missing since May

ADAMS COUNTY — The Adam’s County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified on Friday, Dec. 6 the remains found on Nov. 23 in rural Adam’s County as 24-year-old Annastasia Evans.

Evans was last seen on May 4. Investigators at the time identified several areas of interest outside of Dane County. Those areas included Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge and Waushara Counties. Law enforcement spent several days searching remote areas in some of these counties — and reaching out to landowners in the area.

Dane, Adam’s and Sauk County Sheriff’s detectives are working together with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations to investigate the circumstances of her death.