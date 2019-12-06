× Milwaukee police: Road rage incident leads to shooting near 24th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE — Police believe a road rage incident near 24th and Pierce in Milwaukee led to a shooting — and a 23-year-old woman being wounded.

Officers responded to a hospital around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 — where the female victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The woman had been dropped off at the hospital

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.