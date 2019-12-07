5 children, 3 adults displaced by fire near 31st and Rogers; possibly electrical in nature

MILWAUKEE — Eight people were displaced by a fire that broke out in a home near 31st Street and Rogers Street in Milwaukee Saturday afternoon, Dec. 7.

It happened around 1:45 p.m.

Responding firefighters found fire on the first and second floor of the two-story home.

Five children and three adults were displaced. Officials with the American Red Cross responded to help them.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and a resident told FOX6 News it might have been electrical in nature.

The cause was under investigation.

PHOTO GALLERY

The family set up a GoFundMe.com account to help them get back on their feet. CLICK HERE to access that page.