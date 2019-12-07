× Driver ran red light, struck officer at Hwy 100 and Grange

HALES CORNERS — The Hales Corners Police Department is on the scene of an officer-involved crash.

The crash happened Saturday morning, Dec. 7 around 7 a.m. near Highway 100 and Grange Avenue in Hales Corners. Police say a woman driving eastbound on Grange ran a red light, striking the officer who was driving southbound on Hwy 100.

The officer had to be extricated from the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

The area was cleared at 8:30 a.m.